Sheriff’s Office releases Thanksgiving campaign results

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office participated in the statewide “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 to reduce crashes and save lives. Enforcement focused on seat‑belt use, speeding, distraction, and alcohol‑ and drug‑impaired driving, including cannabis.

During the campaign, deputies logged 18 hours of dedicated enforcement time and made 22 traffic stops with the following results: two DUI arrests; three arrests for driving without a valid driver’s license; one arrest for aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of cannabis; eight speeding citations; two occupant restraint citations; one electronic device use citations; and 11 other traffic citations.

This campaign effort is supported by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and aligns with Illinois’ statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Click It or Ticket” and “It’s Not a Game” campaigns.