DeKalb School District 428 finalizes purchase of transition center property

The Beyond One Barb Transition Center on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, before construction begins on the interior of the facility at the new site at 530 Charter St. in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Leaders from DeKalb School District 428 have agreed to purchase the property used to house its transition program for special education students ages 18 to 22.

The property at 530 Charter St. used to house a daycare facility and has since undergone renovations to retrofit the space for programming by young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In March 2024, the district first entered into a lease agreement on the property with an option to purchase after two years. It stipulated that the district would make regular lease payments in the amount of $3,850 per month.

The contract also included an option to close on the sale sooner, provided that the purchase price is calculated using a formula derived from $315,000 minus 25% of lease payments and 100% of the security deposit.

According to the district, a closing date is anticipated on June 1.