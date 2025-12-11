Grayslake Historical Society plans Holiday Open House

The Grayslake Historical Society will host a vintage Holiday Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 in the community room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

The day’s festivities will include pictures with Santa Claus in a vintage sleigh, seasonal crafts, gifts, museum gallery tours including the Giving Trees by various area organizations and refreshments.

A highlight of the afternoon will be a concert by the Grace Notes Bell Choir at 3 p.m.

The event is free and no registration is required.