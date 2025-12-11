Shaw Local

Lake County Journal

Grayslake Historical Society plans Holiday Open House

Event to include pictures with Santa, crafts, gallery tours

By Shaw Local News Network

The Grayslake Historical Society will host a vintage Holiday Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 in the community room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

The day’s festivities will include pictures with Santa Claus in a vintage sleigh, seasonal crafts, gifts, museum gallery tours including the Giving Trees by various area organizations and refreshments.

A highlight of the afternoon will be a concert by the Grace Notes Bell Choir at 3 p.m.

The event is free and no registration is required.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois