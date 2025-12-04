Young puppy longs to find loving place to call home

Bree is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Dec. 4, 2025. (Photo by Emma Gladfelter for Save-A-Pet)

Bree says, “I’ve been quite overwhelmed finding myself without a family at such a young age. Staff is giving me extra loving and helping me get comfortable at my own speed. We spend time together and they let me climb in their lap. This makes me feel safe and loved.

“I know that soon I will find my bouncy happiness again. I’m ready to love again and be loved. Can I climb into your lap and just relax with you?”

Bree is about 4 months old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.