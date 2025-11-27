Richardson Christmas Tree Farm opens Nov. 28

Wendy Richardson adjusts a ribbon on one of the fresh wreaths crafted on-site at the Richardson Christmas Tree Farm. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf | Wolf Wordsmithing)

Standing just outside the Richardson Christmas Tree Farm gift shop in Spring Grove, Lisa Bauman aimed her can of metallic gold spray paint at a tinfoil dish full of pinecones destined to add pop to fresh evergreen centerpieces.

Meanwhile, on the ground floor of a nearby 1890-circa barn, nearly a dozen women nipped, tucked and weaved at different wreath and garland-making stations, as hundreds of towering fresh-cut trees stood sentry in the former hay mow above.

And in the field just west of the gift shop, Lucas Felch fed a string of lights to Matthew Briggs as Briggs perched atop a lift to reach the highest bows of a large fir tree, boxes of oversized ornaments at the ready.

Taking a complimentary wagon ride is part of the fun for those who'd like to search for their perfect tree deep into the 75 acres of evergreens while visiting the Richardson Christmas Tree Farm. (Photo by Tom Funk)

Everywhere one looked on this mid-November day, the Christmas Tree Farm crew was hard at work preparing for a bright and festive opening day on Friday, Nov. 28. The farm at 9407 Richardson Road, Spring Grove, will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 21, for cut-your-own adventures, pre-cut perusing, gift shopping, cider sipping and more.

Speaking of more, a heated annex has been added to the gift shop with ample seating for visitors to enjoy a draft, craft beer, hot cocoa or cider (with or without a nip of schnapps or rum), fresh doughnuts and even gelato in nine flavors, including everything from salted caramel to mango sorbetto and birthday cake.

Colleen Funk adds flair to one of the many fresh evergreen centerpieces available for purchase at the Richardson Christmas Tree Farm gift shop. The Spring Grove farm opens for cut-your-own adventures and gift shopping Friday, Nov. 28. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf | Wolf Wordsmithing)

The shop itself is loaded with ornaments, glassware, mittens, festive, fresh evergreen and floral arrangements, wreaths in all manner of shapes and sizes, plus garland and swag — all undeniably hand-crafted.

Food trucks will be present on weekends, said Wendy Richardson, co-owner of the farm along with her husband, George, George’s brother Robert, Robert’s wife, Carol, George’s son, Ryan, and Ryan’s wife, Kristen.

“We’ll also have apple cider mimosas on Black Friday and on weekends,” she said.

Beckoning outside are acres of fresh, growing evergreens, with wagon rides available for those wishing to venture far into the fields, as well as picture-taking stations and campfire rings.

Lisa Bauman of Spring Grove inspects her handiwork after glazing pinecones with gold paint. The cones add splash to centerpieces and mantel swag hand-crafted on-site at the Richardson Christmas Tree Farm. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf | Wolf Wordsmithing)

“This year’s tree crop is excellent,” said George Richardson, adding that there’s nothing like hiking out to select one’s favorite.

“It’s the whole experience of being on a farm, having plenty of space, enjoying the clean, fresh air and being able to walk among thousands of trees to find that perfect one,” he said.

A family outing to the Richardson Christmas Tree Farm is one for the memory books. The farm at 9407 Richardson Road, Spring Grove, opens Black Friday, Nov. 28. (Photo by Tom Funk)

Cut-your-own trees are $95 plus tax and range in height up to about 10 feet. Saws are available to borrow on-site. Precuts are available ranging up to about 12 feet. Tree types include Canaan, Fraser, white pine, concolor, Douglas fir and some blue spruce as well.

For $75, visitors can purchase a tree for the Trees for Troops program. The Richardson Christmas Tree Farm is one of 11 official Trees for Troops locations across the country, and the Richardson family will make a delivery of trees to Naval Station Great Lakes in early December.

For information about the tree farm, visit Richardsonfarm.com and click on the Richardson Christmas Tree Farm button. Or find Richardson Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farm on Facebook. Information about Trees for Troops is available at christmasspiritfoundation.org/trees-for-troops.