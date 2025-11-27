Primark opens new store at Gurnee Mills

Primark, the international retailer offering quality fashion at value prices, for the first time has opened two new stores simultaneously at Simon Mall locations in Illinois and Texas.

The brand’s newest storefronts – Katy Mills in Katy, Texas, and Gurnee Mills in Gurnee – underscore Primark’s accelerating U.S. expansion.

Spanning more than 66,000 total square feet across both locations, the new stores introduce vibrant, accessible shopping destinations to Katy, Texas, and Gurnee. Shoppers can explore Primark’s signature mix of on-trend fashion, everyday essentials, stylish homeware, and beauty favorites for the whole family – all at the affordable prices the brand is known for.

With women’s denim starting at $12, men’s tees at $5, and girls’ and boys’ sweatshirts at $8, shoppers can outfit the entire family for under $50 heading into the holiday season.

To help shoppers find what they’re looking for at each location, Primark’s website allows customers to browse its product offerings and check which products are available in their local store.

For information, visit primark.com. Shoppers can also sign up there to get email updates on Primark’s latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.