Open your heart to homeless pets this GivingTuesday

This GivingTuesday, Dec. 2, Save-A-Pet is calling on animal lovers everywhere to make a difference in the lives of homeless cats and dogs by donating in support of its true no-kill mission.

Every contribution helps provide food, shelter, medical care, and, most importantly, a second chance at life for animals in need.

GivingTuesday -- a global generosity movement that began in 2012 -- marks the start of the holiday giving season and inspires millions of people each year to give back to causes they care about.

Save-A-Pet has proudly participated in GivingTuesday since 2014, raising more than $150,000 over the years to support its lifesaving work. For 2025, the organization has set a goal of $45,000, which will directly fund the care and rehabilitation of rescued cats and dogs.

“Our GivingTuesday donations make an incredible impact,” said Stacy Ellington, development manager at Save-A-Pet. “Every dollar goes toward food, medical treatment, and safe shelter for the animals who rely on us. Your gift truly changes lives—and helps us continue saying ‘yes’ when animals need us most.”

Founded on the idea of doing good, GivingTuesday has evolved into a global movement that unites communities, nonprofits, and individuals in generosity, collaboration and hope.

To make a difference this GivingTuesday -- or to give early -- visit www.SaveAPetIL.org and help Save-A-Pet continue its mission to rescue, nurture, and find loving homes for cats and dogs in need.