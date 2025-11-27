Friendly feline can’t wait to meet new family

Shadow Paws is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Nov. 27, 2025. (Photo by Danielle Meyer for Save-A-Pet)

Shadow Paws says, “Handsome and sweet. I charm every single person that meets me, and that suits me just fine. After all, how else are you guaranteed to get all the petting and loving you need, and even more?

“Scratch me around my neck and I am all yours. If you come in to meet me, you can often find me relaxing on my bed but don’t be afraid to wake me up. After all, I can’t wait to meet my new family.”

He is about 3 years old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

