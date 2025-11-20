Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

Oct. 3: H. Weihsmantal, U.S. Navy; Elfrieda Weihsmantal, spouse; William Haag, U.S. Air Force; and Richard Dudley, U.S. Navy-Retired.

Oct. 6: Theodore Meeker, U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corp - Retired; Kenneth Burda, U.S. Air Force; and Kathleen Johnson, spouse.

Oct. 8: Walter Komarnick, U.S. Army.

Oct. 9: Jack Kick, U.S. Army.

Oct. 10: John Lindsey, U.S. Marine Corps; and Charles Quigley, U.S. Navy.

Oct. 14; George Kleitz, U.S. Army.

Oct. 17: John Real, U.S. Army; and Darryl Lenoir, U.S. Army.

Oct. 27: Ray Woods, U.S. Navy.

Oct. 30: Harold Richmond, U.S. Air Force; Antoinette Castellanos, spouse; Isamu Sakai, U.S. Army and World War II vet; and Machiko Sakai, spouse.