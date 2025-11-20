Playful goofball aims to have fun with forever family

Leonardo is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Amy Goodale for Save-A-Pet)

Leonardo says, “A humane investigation is how I came to Save-A-Pet. My home neglected me, so I was a little rough around the edges at first.

“Here I’m a happy big boy that loves having fun with toys in a play yard. The amazing Canine Care staff is saying that I’m quite a playful goofball, always ready to climb into people’s lap for some loving. Oh, and they also say that I have one of the best smiles around here!”

He is about 4½ years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Some of our cats and dogs, including Leonardo, are part of our Home for the Holidays promotion, so his adoption fee is 50% between now and Dec. 31.

Walk-ins will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.