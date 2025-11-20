Explore preserves after dark on illuminated trails

Two solar-lit trails will be open until 9 pm from Nov. 2 through March 8. (Photo by Tim Elliott via Lake County Forest Preserves)

When the clocks fall back, the trails light up. Beginning Nov. 2, two Lake County forest preserves opened illuminated routes so visitors can keep connecting with nature after dark.

With small solar lights to guide the way, hikers, skiers and snowshoers can get some evening exercise along the 1.3-mile fitness trail at Old School Forest Preserve in Mettawa, and along a hilly 1.65-mile section of the Millennium Trail adjacent to the Winter Sports Area at Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda.

“Experiencing the trails after sunset offers a special kind of peace and connection,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in a news release. “More and more people are discovering how time in nature supports both physical health and mental well-being.”

The solar lights serve as a guide along the trails. Visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight or headlamp for added illumination.

Though regular preserve hours are 6:30 a.m. to sunset, the illuminated trails and adjacent parking lots will remain open until 9 p.m. daily through Sunday, March 8. Bicycles and horses are not permitted on the solar-lit trails after sunset. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed. Please be courteous and avoid stepping on groomed cross-country ski trails.

To access the solar-lit trails, park at Lakewood’s Winter Sports Area located on the east side of Fairfield Road just south of Route 176, or at Old School’s main entrance lot, located on the east side of St. Mary’s Road south of Route 176. Lake County Forest Preserves Ranger Police regularly patrol the areas.

Join an educator for guided evening hikes on solar-lit trails to learn about the site’s history and animals that are active at dusk: LCFPD.org/solar-lit-walks

Visit LCFPD.org/solar-lit for more details.