Saving Christmas for those in need drives Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run fans

Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run participants approach the toy drop-off area in Lincolnshire last year. Learn more about this year's event at jeepsontherun.com. (Photo by Brandon Wilk)

Rachel Chenier knows what it’s like to face down the choice of keeping the lights on or having gifts under the Christmas tree.

About 17 years ago, Chenier was a newly divorced, recently fired, single parent of a toddler. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program saved the day.

Flash-forward to 2025, and the Gurnee resident is executive director of Family First Center of Lake County, the very nonprofit that in 2008 helped her to register her daughter to receive toys. Today, from her two-sided perspective, Chenier has two all-caps words for those who contribute: THANK YOU.

Chenier said she reserves special thanks for coordinators and participants in the Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run. This year’s event Sunday, Dec. 7, will be the 13th annual.

Ray Scarpelli Jr., president and dealer principal of Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, holds an award presented to him by Jeeps on the Run for his years of support. With Scarpelli Jr. are (from left) Gabrielle, Ray III and Lisa Scarpelli, and Charlie, Mike, April and Cailyn Missak. (Photo by Brandon Wilk)

“Jeeps on the Run has always impressed us, both with the number of toys they generate and with the obvious effort and energy that their supporters put into picking out the toys they give,” Chenier said in a news release. “They are benefiting thousands of children. If you’re a part of it, you’re literally creating Christmas and all of the joy and excitement that comes with it.”

Mike Missak, founder and president of Jeeps on the Run, said the organization of Jeep enthusiasts has become the single largest contributor of toys for the U.S. Marines program in Lake and McHenry counties.

Jeep owners interested in participating in the run — a decorated Jeep convoy that goes from Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fox Lake to the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort — should visit jeepsontherun.com. Cost to participate is $30 a Jeep. The number of vehicles entered is capped at 500. Participants are encouraged to pack their Jeeps with as many toys as they are able for drop-off at awaiting semi-tractor trailers in Lincolnshire.

A young Marine mans the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program table during the 2024 Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run after-party at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort. (Photo by Brandon Wilk)

Jeep ownership is not required to participate in the after-party, which will be from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Lincolnshire Marriott. After-party-only participants also are encouraged to bring new toys and items for infants through teens. Tickets are $5 each; kids 2 and younger are free.

The party will feature opportunities to visit with Santa, a magician, food and drink for purchase, activities for children and adults, and live music, this year provided by the Semple Band, said Missak, who noted that sponsorships remain available.

“This is such a great, feel-good event that really promotes supporting your community,” Missak said. “Sponsors gain recognition with an audience that appreciates the value of giving back.”

A young guest plants her Jeep flag during the 2024 Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run after-party in Lincolnshire. (Photo by Brandon Wilk)

For the sixth consecutive year, the event’s title sponsor is Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. President and Dealer Principal Ray Scarpelli Jr. also has donated a new, $46,375 Jeep Gladiator for Jeeps on the Run to raffle, continuing his now years-long practice.

“Ray has donated more than $300,000 in new Jeeps for raffling and other contributions to us over the years,” Missak said. “His devotion to community is extraordinary.”

Gladiator raffle tickets are $20 each, available at jeepsontherun.com, with 100 percent of raffle proceeds going to the cause. The winning name will be drawn Dec. 7 in Lincolnshire; winner need not be present. Cash donations help fill age category gaps before toys are distributed.

Scarpelli said it is his pleasure to support JOTR and the Toys for Tots Run.

“This event has become such a fun and meaningful Christmas season staple,” Scarpelli said. “It is gratifying to see those tractor trailers brimming with toys by late morning, and to know what a difference this makes.”

Added Chenier, routinely present when receiving parents come in to pick up their children’s gifts: “There’s a laser beam of pure thanks going up into the universe or to God or whatever you believe in. It is an amazing thing.”

To become a sponsor, email mike@jeepsontherun.com.