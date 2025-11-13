Playful adult cat looking for new place to play

Sneezy is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Nov. 13, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Sneezy says, “My family said that I love men and don’t really care for women, though here I’ve been OK with them. I lived with two dogs (medium and large) and they said I loved them. We would hang out together and just chill.

“I’m one of these confident cats that pretty much immediately adjusts to new situations. I am a very playful cat; laser light is somewhat fun, but when you realize you can’t catch it, it quickly gets old. Dangling toys, on the other hand, are awesome.

“I know, with my plump body, people may think that I am more of a lazy cat, but they are so wrong. I’ve got energy for resale. Of course, I love food, so don’t try to skip wet food time! So, bro, when are you coming to party together?”

He is about 9 years old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

Some of the cats and dogs, including Sneezy, are part of the Home for The Holidays promotion so his adoption fee is 50% off between now and Dec. 31.

Walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.