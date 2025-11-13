Galleria de Grimoire: Photography of Michael Grimm on display at Lake Villa District Library

"The World Turned Upside Down" by Michael Grimm (Photo by Michael Grimm)

Lake Villa District Library in Lindenhurst is proud to feature Galleria de Grimoire, the photography of Michael Grimm, as its November–December featured artist.

The exhibit showcases an eclectic mix of 35mm and digital images spanning several decades of Grimm’s work.

“From the darkroom of Palatine High School – developing 35mm film and enlarging handmade prints – to the digital age in which we currently reside, painting with light has served as a means of self-expression for decades,” Grimm said in a news release. “I’m proud to have my photography displayed on the walls of offices and homes across the country, as well as here at Lake Villa District Library.”

Two of Grimm’s photographs, “Sparin’ Change” and “Two Scores,” are part of the library’s permanent art collection.

Lake Villa District Library enriches life by connecting people with resources, services, spaces and each other.