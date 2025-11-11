Evanston woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Gurnee

An Evanston woman was killed in a three-vehicle accident Nov. 9 in Gurnee, authorities said.

About 8:51 p.m. Nov. 9, the Gurnee Police Department and Gurnee Fire Department responded to Grand Avenue over Interstate 94 for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Officers arrived to find a three-vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet Suburban, a Ford Focus, and a Toyota SUV, according to a news release.

The Chevrolet crashed head-on into the Ford Focus, which was traveling east on Grand Avenue, causing the Ford to leave the roadway.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers in the Ford, including two children, were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to the release.

Based on the seriousness of the crash, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team responded to assist in the investigation.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Bria Allen of Evanston. On Nov. 10, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office which ndicate that Allen died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Gurnee Police Department and MCAT.