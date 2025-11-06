Young dog ready to follow his forever family

Clover is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Nov. 6, 2025. (Photo by Jenny Ventouras for Save-A-Pet)

Clover says, “Why walk around when the best part is to drop to the ground for a belly rub? I’m like your shadow, I follow you around and if you sit down, I jump right up to be close to you.

“It is so relaxing to be with someone … and to enjoy the petting. I could almost be your shadow except you walk on two legs and I do on four. Ha ha!

“I can also get pretty active, running with my ears flopping in the air. After all, I’m still a big puppy with many things to learn. Ready to have fun together?”

He is about 8 months old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, please visit saveapetil.org/adopt.