SWALCO to host Holiday Reuse and Recycling event

Event to take place Nov. 8 at Adler Park lodge in Libertyville

By Shaw Local News Network

SWALCO’s annual Holiday Recycling Event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Adler Park lodge, 1640 N Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.

This event is in partnership with state Sen. Mary Edly-Allen, Rep. Laura Faver Dias, and Lake County Board Member Jennifer Clark.

The following items can be dropped off for reuse, recycling, and donation:

  • Holiday lights (light strings only – no wreaths, garlands, or other decorations)
  • New and gently used leashes, collars and harnesses for cats and dogs
  • Dog and cat treats (sealed, unopened, and not expired)
  • New and gently used toys for cats, dogs, small birds, guinea pigs, and rabbits
  • Monetary donations for Our House of Hope Rescue

Food pantry donations for the Libertyville Township Food Pantry, accepting listed items only (new, sealed, and not expired):

  • Canned soups, stews and chili
  • Ground coffee
  • Canned potatoes and carrots
  • Rice
  • Mac and cheese boxes
  • Bodywash, shampoo, hand soap and toothpaste

Confidential documents will be collected for shredding and recycling. Five banker boxes/paper bags per household will be accepted, or until the shred truck is full. No businesses or business documents.

Note: Always recycle mail, envelopes, coupons, magazines, and other paper in your home curbside recycling bin. More than 99% of paper from home is recyclable curbside.

