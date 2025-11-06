SWALCO to host Holiday Reuse and Recycling event

SWALCO’s annual Holiday Recycling Event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Adler Park lodge, 1640 N Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.
This event is in partnership with state Sen. Mary Edly-Allen, Rep. Laura Faver Dias, and Lake County Board Member Jennifer Clark.
The following items can be dropped off for reuse, recycling, and donation:
- Holiday lights (light strings only – no wreaths, garlands, or other decorations)
- New and gently used leashes, collars and harnesses for cats and dogs
- Dog and cat treats (sealed, unopened, and not expired)
- New and gently used toys for cats, dogs, small birds, guinea pigs, and rabbits
- Monetary donations for Our House of Hope Rescue
Food pantry donations for the Libertyville Township Food Pantry, accepting listed items only (new, sealed, and not expired):
- Canned soups, stews and chili
- Ground coffee
- Canned potatoes and carrots
- Rice
- Mac and cheese boxes
- Bodywash, shampoo, hand soap and toothpaste
Confidential documents will be collected for shredding and recycling. Five banker boxes/paper bags per household will be accepted, or until the shred truck is full. No businesses or business documents.
Note: Always recycle mail, envelopes, coupons, magazines, and other paper in your home curbside recycling bin. More than 99% of paper from home is recyclable curbside.