SWALCO to host Holiday Reuse and Recycling event

SWALCO’s annual Holiday Recycling Event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Adler Park lodge, 1640 N Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.

This event is in partnership with state Sen. Mary Edly-Allen, Rep. Laura Faver Dias, and Lake County Board Member Jennifer Clark.

The following items can be dropped off for reuse, recycling, and donation:

Holiday lights (light strings only – no wreaths, garlands, or other decorations)

New and gently used leashes, collars and harnesses for cats and dogs

Dog and cat treats (sealed, unopened, and not expired)

New and gently used toys for cats, dogs, small birds, guinea pigs, and rabbits

Monetary donations for Our House of Hope Rescue

Food pantry donations for the Libertyville Township Food Pantry, accepting listed items only (new, sealed, and not expired):

Canned soups, stews and chili

Ground coffee

Canned potatoes and carrots

Rice

Mac and cheese boxes

Bodywash, shampoo, hand soap and toothpaste

Confidential documents will be collected for shredding and recycling. Five banker boxes/paper bags per household will be accepted, or until the shred truck is full. No businesses or business documents.

Note: Always recycle mail, envelopes, coupons, magazines, and other paper in your home curbside recycling bin. More than 99% of paper from home is recyclable curbside.