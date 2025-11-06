‘I Voted’ sticker contest to end Nov. 14

Annika’s exceptional artistry secured the grand prize, earning the honor of having their design transformed into the official Lake County “I Voted” sticker in 2024. (Photo provided by the Lake County Clerk's Office)

The Lake County Clerk’s Office’s “I Voted” sticker design contest has been extended.

The contest will run through Nov. 14 and is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We are excited to once again encourage young artists across Lake County to participate in this contest,” Lake County Clerk Anthony Vega said in a news release. “While young residents of Lake County may not yet be able to participate in the voting process, we hope that this contest will encourage young people to participate in civic life.”

For this year’s contest, the theme is “Lake County Votes,” using the hashtag #LakeCountyVotes and must include red, white and blue colors in their design.

All submissions from students under the age of 18 must be accompanied with a completed permission form.

One winner will be selected from each category to receive a gift card prize:

• Kindergarten through fifth grade: $25

• Sixth through eighth grade: $50

• Ninth through 12th grade: $100

The grand prize winner will receive a $125 gift card and have their design used as the official Lake County “I Voted” sticker for the 2026 elections. The winner will be announced on Dec. 1.

Participants can submit their forms in person or to 18 N. County St., Rm. 101, Waukegan, IL 60085, Attn: Xareni Reyes.