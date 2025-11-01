Shaw Local

CG Granite to host fall fashion open house on Nov. 5

Event to benefit Boys & Girls Club of Lake County

By Shaw Local News Network

From 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5, CG Granite Countertops will host a special Fall Fashion Open House featuring the latest collection from Cabi at their Gurnee showroom, located at 34491 N Old Walnut Circle, Gurnee.

The event offers guests a unique opportunity to experience personal fashion styling, view artisan stonework, and give back — with a portion of all sales benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Lake County.

Guests will enjoy a boutique-style shopping experience surrounded by stunning custom stone installations from CG Granite, along with light refreshments and a welcoming atmosphere. With the holidays approaching, this is a perfect chance to refresh your fall and winter wardrobe while supporting youth development programs in Lake County.

“This event is about more than fashion or stonework — it’s about community,” said Joshua Garcia, of CG Granite. “We’re proud to open our showroom for an evening of style, connection, and giving back.”

