BIG Great Lakes aims to empower adults with disabilities

BiG Great Lakes, a day program for adults with developmental and physical disabilities, is transforming lives in Lake County by providing meaningful work, creative expression, and a vibrant community.

Located at Gurnee Community Church, BiG Great Lakes serves adults on the autism spectrum and with other disabilities, individuals who often lose access to support programs after age 22. Through entrepreneurial enterprises such as artisan crafts, baking, gardening and more, BiG Citizens find joy every day.

“Our Citizens are celebrated for their unique gifts,” said Donna Bergl, fundraising and expansion manager. “They’re not just participants; they’re creators, contributors, and beloved members of our community.”

BiG Great Lakes invites the public to tour its workspace, shop for handcrafted goods, and learn more about its mission to empower adults with disabilities. The organization is currently fundraising to expand its programs and build residential housing that fosters independence and belonging.

To schedule a tour or learn how to support BiG Great Lakes, visit www.biggreatlakes.org.