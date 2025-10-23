Lake County Forest Preserves’ Board approves budget

With a focus on protecting land and connecting people to nature, the Lake County Forest Preserves’ Board of Commissioners approved its 2026 budget on Oct. 15.

The $79,347,367 budget represents a decrease of $23,389,790 (22.8%) from last year’s modified budget, primarily due to reduced capital expenditures. The plan covers expenditures for Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2026.

“I’m pleased with this balanced budget, which has been described as razor thin,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in a news release. “It’s essential that we maintain financial stability while continuing to protect open space, restore wildlife habitat, build new trails and enhance public access.”

Of all property taxes collected in Lake County, less than 2% support the Forest Preserves. The anticipated property tax levy will rise 4.6% but remains $4.4 million below 2009 levels.

A home worth $300,000 in 2009 would now be valued at about $350,920, with an estimated tax bill paid to the Forest Preserves of $174.22—about $7 more than last year and still lower than the $187 bill in 2009.

The Forest Preserves’ 10-year Capital Improvement Plan remains central to responsible, forward-looking management. The 2026 CIP reflects the voter-approved 2024 referendum, which authorized $155 million in capital funds to expand and restore open space across Lake County.

The plan outlines projects that protect natural areas, enhance public access and modernize infrastructure – all designed to reduce long-term operating costs. Key elements include:

Strategic investments in technology, equipment and staff to enhance efficiency, safety and the visitor experience.

Projects that promote long-term savings through energy efficiency, reduced maintenance costs and sustainable design.

Commitment to public safety with expanded ranger capacity, upgraded security cameras and improved coordination with county emergency services.

Looking ahead, the Forest Preserves will continue building on momentum from the 2024 voter-approved referendum – turning public trust into visible progress on the ground.

“From cleaner air to healthier ecosystems, this budget moves Lake County closer to a future where nature and community thrive together – for generations to come,” Vealitzek said.