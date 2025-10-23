Craft fair planned in Gurnee

The Grandwood Park Park District will host a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25 at 36630 N. Hutchins Road, Gurnee.

Items for sale include greeting cards, fall decor, hand-sewn table linens, hand-poured candles, American Indian decor, gnomes, wood lasered signs, glass art, tumblers and mugs, T-shirts and totes, Paparazzi jewelry, body butters and soaps, baby quilts, Color Street, crocheted afghans and ponchose, pressed flower jewelry and decor, and bookmarks and gift tags.

For information, communicate directly with the park district at accounting@grandwoodpark.net or 847-356-0008.