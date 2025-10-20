Fox Lake man charged, weapons seized from home

The Fox Lake Police Department has arrested a Fox Lake man and seized firearms from the residence.

On Oct. 14, the Fox Lake Police Department responded to a residence in the 20 block of East Oak Street for a domestic dispute, according to a news release.

Upon speaking with the resident, officers were informed that she and her partner, 50-year-old Aaron L. Pierce of the 20 block of East Oak Street, Fox Lake, were involved in a verbal domestic dispute when Pierce allegedly threatened to shoot her and their daughter. Officers removed the juvenile and her mother from the residence for their safety, according to the release.

With the assistance of the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, investigators obtained a firearms restraining order and a search warrant for the residence. The firearms restraining order will restrict Pierce from possessing or obtaining firearms for the duration of the order. An arrest warrant for Pierce obtained in conjunction with the firearms restraining order and search warrant.