Round Lake Heights man, 30, wounded in Fox Lake shooting

The Fox Lake Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a Round Lake Heights man with two gunshot wounds.

At 3 p.m. Oct. 9, the Fox Lake Police Department was notified of a wounded man by a local immediate care hospital, according to a news release. A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the 300 block of Route. 59, Fox Lake.

The victim, a 30-year-old Round Lake Heights man, and the offender were involved in a verbal altercation and parted ways. A short time later, while the victim was heading toward his vehicle, he was again confronted by the offender, police said

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and transferred to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he received treatment and is in stable condition.

Fox Lake police officers responded to the hospital and the location of the incident. Multiple items of evidence were collected, including five spent .45-caliber shell casings, according to the release.

With the assistance of the Lake County States’ Attorney’s Office, search warrants were approved for a residence and associated vehicle tied to the investigation. Additional items of evidence were collected, and a person of interest was detained, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing with potential charges pending review by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.