October adventures await at home of ‘World’s Largest’ Corn Maze

Those who haven’t made it yet to the Richardson Adventure Farm should make a plan. Chances to check out the “World’s Largest” Corn Maze — and all of the other fun to be had — draw to a close the weekend before Halloween.

October is optimal for a visit, said George and Wendy Richardson, who operate the farm along with George’s brother, Robert, Robert’s wife, Carol, George’s son, Ryan, and Ryan’s wife, Kristen.

For one, the farm boasts pumpkins galore. Whether in search of the quintessential jack-o’-lantern or eyeing the gourds up for pie-making, those on the hunt for the perfect pumpkin won’t be disappointed. There’s also the gift shop, stocked to the rafters with seasonal décor, gifts, fudge and fresh donuts, plus a special offering for those already thinking spring — a plentiful selection of tulip bulbs for fall planting.

“October is so great at the farm,” George Richardson said. “The nights are getting cooler. It’s dark earlier, and it’s really pretty with the overhead lights and community campfires dotting the grounds. Soon people will be able to enjoy the fall colors on their way here ... it’s just the perfect place to celebrate the season before Old Man Winter takes over.”

Open since Sept. 6, the Richardson Adventure Farm at 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove, will remain so through Oct. 26. October hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays — plus special 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. holiday hours on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 13. Ticket sales end two hours before closing, the Richardsons said.

Admission starts at $20; pricing details and online ticket sales are available at richardsonfarm.com.

Among fall treats visitors have been enjoying this year are the farm’s new apple cider mimosas, available for purchase near the animal barn by the pig race arena, while they last.

Children have been delighted by the farm’s new, expansive low ropes course. And, of course, there’s the “World’s Largest” Corn maze, with 10.4 miles of trail across 28 acres — this year celebrating the 40th anniversary of “Back to the Future” — along with all of the other amazing activities, most included with admission.

Activities include giant slides, jumping pillows, an antique carousel, train rides, wagon rides, a 50-foot-tall observation tower, pedal karts, playgrounds, Zorbing, a goat-feeding area, gem stone mining, a zip line and more.

For the adults, there’s a Barrel House featuring 9th Hour Brewing craft beer drafts. There are food trucks, ample modern restroom facilities, plus everything from a dairy depot to a koi pond where visitors can feed the fish.

“We do love fall, and especially October, at the farm,” said Ryan Richardson, noting that the new low ropes course has proved to be a top-tier hit. “Kids always have a fantastic time here, and now they have even more climbing adventures to enjoy.”

Special end-of-season events at the farm include a corn maze 5K on Oct. 19. After the maze closes to the public, equestrians will have a chance to ride through the maze on Nov. 2. More information may be found at richardsonadventurefarm.com/AdventureFarm/NewsEvents