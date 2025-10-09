Gurnee’s Hunt Club Park to host Halloween Fall Fest

Gurnee Park District, in proud partnership with the Village of Gurnee, is excited to welcome the community to its third annual Halloween Fall Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 at Hunt Club Park and inside Hunt Club Park Community Center, 900 Hunt Club Road.

This festive fall tradition offers something for everyone—from classic seasonal favorites like hayrides, carnival games, crafts and live entertainment, to Halloween-themed fun including the infamous Trick or Treat Path. New this year is a Trunk or Treat car show, glow-in-the-dark ghost busting, and the pumpkin bounce house.

“This is our third-year hosting Halloween Fall Fest at Hunt Club Park, and each year, it continues to grow—not just in the number of activities and offerings, but also through collaboration,” said Mike Szpylman, CPRE, executive director of Gurnee Park District.

“With the support of our community partners, the Village of Gurnee and Gurnee Farmers Market, Fall Fest has truly become a celebration for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to see it continue to bring families, friends, and neighbors together for more years to come.”

Returning this year is the Gurnee Farmers Market, featuring pumpkins, baby animals, fresh produce, and more local goods to explore. Attendees will also be treated to Steve Belliveau’s magic shows, scheduled at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., offering interactive entertainment for all ages.

“I have enjoyed firsthand experiences with my own family, dressing up in costume alongside my teenage daughters, who each year are excited to volunteer their time to help make memories for all of our participants,” Szpylman said.

Advance registration is $12 for residents and $14 for nonresidents per child. At the door it’s $13 for residents and $15 for nonresidents per child.

For more information or to register in advance, visit www.gurneeparkdistrict.com.