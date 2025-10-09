Fox Lake traffic stop leads to drug charges

An Elgin man has been charged after a traffic stop in Fox Lake in which drugs were found in his vehicle, police said.

On Sept. 30, a Fox Lake police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Rollins Road, according to a news release. The vehicle, a white Honda Accord, was driven by the sole occupant Shane C. Perry, 44, of the 1500 block of Meyer Street, Elgin.

The officer smelled the odor of fresh cannabis coming from the vehicle and observed loose cannabis in the vehicle, according to the release.

After further investigation, and with the assistance of Round Lake Park Police Department’s K9 Gunny, Perry and the vehicle were searched.

The search of Perry’s person uncovered four plastic baggies containing narcotics, police said. In total, the baggies contained about 16 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 18 grams of cocaine.

Inside the vehicle, a plastic baggie containing about 18 grams of cannabis along with a plastic bottle of THC syrup and a digital scale were discovered, according to the release.

Perry was arrested and taken to the Fox Lake Police Department.

Perry has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver 15-100 grams, a Class 1 felony; possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 15-100 grams, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of methamphetamine 15-100 grams, a Class 1 felony; and possession of cocaine, a Class 1 felony. He was also chaged with possession of drug paraphernalia, disobeying a stop sign, unlawful use of cannabis by driver, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Perry was taken to the Lake County Courthouse on Oct. 1 for First Appearance Court. A petition for detention was submitted to the court by the State’s Attorney’s Office and was granted.

Perry is being held at the Lake County Jail, awaiting another court date on Oct. 22.