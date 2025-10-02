Plant for the Future at OAKtober Sale

The OAKtober Native Tree & Shrub Sale takes place at Independence Grove on Sunday, Oct. 5. (Photo by Justine Neslund via Lake County Forest Preserves)

The Lake County Forest Preserves is holding its popular OAKtober Celebration: Native Tree & Shrub Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville.

The event will take place at the North Bay Pavilion, where 44 species of native trees and shrubs will be available to buy.

“Fall is the perfect season to plant,” Director of Education Alyssa Firkus said in a news release. “Cooler weather and slowing plant growth mean less stress and a better chance for strong root development before winter.”

Firkus added, “We have a diverse selection to choose from, such as oaks, hickory, hawthorn, dogwoods, hazelnut and more. The OAKtober tree and shrub sale highlights native species well-suited to local environments.”

OAKtober is Oak Awareness Month, a statewide initiative that highlights the importance of oaks as a keystone species in the Chicago region.

Native plants are adapted to Lake County’s climate and soil, making them easier and more affordable to care for. These plants provide vital food and shelter for native birds, butterflies and other wildlife. With low maintenance needs and environmental advantages, native plants have gained popularity with professional landscapers and home gardeners in recent years.

“Together we can transform our neighborhoods into connected habitats,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in the release. “Every native plant we add to our property creates habitat for wildlife and strengthens the natural systems that sustain us.”

“Proceeds from the sale benefit the Forest Preserves’ environmental education programs and events,” Firkus said.