Midwest Creation Fellowship to host presentation Oct. 6

The Midwest Creation Fellowship presents Dr. Terry Mortenson from Answers in Genesis on Oct. 6.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 Deep Lake Road, Antioch.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is at 7 p.m. and there will be a question-and-answer session at 8 p.m.

Admission is free. The event is sponsored by Midwest Creation Fellowship.

Is the evolutionary timeline really a problem? In this presentation, Dr. Terry Mortenson answers this question, explaining the wildly unscientific origin of the evolutionary timeline and the devastating consequences that come with it.

Join his presentation, “Millions of Years: The Idea’s Unscientific Origin and Catastrophic Consequences.”

For more information, visit midwestcreationfellowship.org or phone 847-223-4730.