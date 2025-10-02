Lake Villa District Library to host local author fair

Lake Villa District Library is celebrating Lake County authors at its inaugural Local Author Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 1.

Attendees will have the chance to meet a variety of authors who write for youth, teens and adults, enjoy live readings and buy signed books.

Earlier this year, LVDL put out a call for submissions from authors who live in Lake County and have recently published a book.

“The response was great,” library director Mick Jacobsen said in a news release. “We were thrilled to discover how many talented writers are in the area.”

In addition to local authors, featured guest Annelise Ryan, USA Today bestselling author, will help kick off the event. Ryan brings her unique blend of wit, humor, murder and mayhem to Wisconsin’s Door County in her Monster Hunter Mystery series, which includes “A Death in Door County” and “A Death in the North Woods.”

All are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit www.lvdl.org/authors.