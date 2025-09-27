Chicago man charged in extortion, sexual assault of teen

Lake County Sheriff’s detectives have a 22-year-old Chicago man in connection with extorting and sexually assaulting a Lake County teen.

On Sept. 1, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the roadway in the area of Helendale Road and Rollins Road, Ingleside, for a report of a child on the ground, according to a news release. Deputies determined that the girl had been shoved out of a moving vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

During their investigation, deputies determined that the girl met Montreal M. Montgomery, 22, of Chicago, on social media, earlier this year, according to the release. Prior to Sept. 1, police say Montogomery drove to Lake County to meet the girl on several occasions, and he eventually pressured the girl into a sexual relationship.

Police say Montgomery obtained nude photographs of the girl, and he threatened to share them with others, should the girl not continue their sexual relationship., according to the release. On Sept. 1, Montgomery again came to Lake County and picked up the girl. As he was driving, the girl pleaded with Montogomery to delete the nude photos of her from his cellular phone. Montgomery became enraged and allegedly pushed the girl out of the moving car and fled from the area, police said.

Detectives located Montgomery on Sept. 26 nd arrested him. Sheriff’s detectives worked with Fox Lake Police detectives, as one of the sexual assaults took place in Fox Lake, according to the release.

Montgomery has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, Class 2 felonies; two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Class 2 felonies; aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; two counts of aggravated battery, Class 2 felonies; and two counts of traveling to meet a minor, Class 2 felonies.

Montgomery was being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.