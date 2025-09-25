Cirque Italia to bring water show to Gurnee

Join the largest traveling spectacle in the U.S. and Canada, a universe of extraordinary events that captivate more than 1 million spectators every year.

From the magic of water stages to the thrills of the paranormal, Cirque Italia transforms each city into a celebration of art, emotion and wonder, redefining entertainment with unforgettable experiences at every stop.

Join them under the tent and experience the magic of Cirque Italia.

Cirque Italia has designed for three traveling water shows – Silver Unit, Gold Unit and Platinum Unit – a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water.

The Silver Unit will be making a stop in Gurnee.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28; and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Gurnee Mills, 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee. Tickets range from $15 to $65 and may be bought at the door.

For information, visit cirqueitalia.com.