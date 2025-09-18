Bonfire and Brews: A Taste of Gurnee returns for third year

From 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 20, Bittersweet Golf Club will host Bonfire and Brews: A Taste of Gurnee. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE – Bittersweet Golf Club will host Bonfire and Brews: A Taste of Gurnee from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20.

Due to continued event success, Bittersweet Golf Club, Village of Gurnee, Gurnee Park District, Gurnee Chamber of Commerce and local vendors have agreed to bring another 21-and-older evening to the community.

The event is free to attend.

Unwind by the fire while enjoying live music, tasting your favorite adult beverage, savoring the flavors of local food vendors and chatting with friends. Or compete with friends at ax-throwing, Giant Jenga, spikeball, bags and Giant Connect 4.

Drinks and food will be sold from local Gurnee vendors.

Bittersweet Golf Couse is located at 875 Almond Road in Gurnee.

