Blue Moon Gallery to host final exhibition of season

GRAYSLAKE – The Blue Moon Gallery invites all to the final exhibition of the 2025 season, featuring four remarkable artists whose diverse works bring power, elegance and inspiration to the canvas.

Eric Anderson | Driven by Design: This self-taught painter, who lives in Mundelein, transforms luxury automobiles into vibrant works of art. His bold oil paintings capture the energy, speed, and elegance of iconic brands such as Bugatti, Ferrari, Porsche and Jaguar, fusing realism with abstraction. From intimate studies to large-scale statements, Anderson’s works celebrate both the engineering marvel and emotional allure of the automobile.

Three Strange Days by Stephen Ursino (Photo provided by Stephen Ursino)

Stephen Ursino | Only 3 Colors: Blue, Black, and White: This Antioch artist explores limitless possibilities within a self-imposed palette of only three colors. Using palette knives, his hands and even screwdrivers, Ursino builds textured oil paintings that pulse with rhythm and expression. The contrast of black and white with the calm resonance of blue results in striking, deeply emotive abstractions that feel at once bold and meditative.

Mending Stitches by Elizabeth Roper (Photo provided by Elizabeth Roper)

Elizabeth “Libby” Roper | Encaustic Explorations: This La Grange artist works in encaustic, layering melted beeswax, resin, and pigment to create richly textured surfaces full of depth and surprise. Each piece is built through a meditative process of layering, embedding, and scraping back, revealing unexpected forms and pathways. Her encaustic works embody curiosity and discovery, offering a sensory journey into color, texture and light.

Peaceful Streams by Gailene Cowger (Photo provided by Gailene Cowger)

Gailene Cowger | Strokes of Friendship: This watercolorist and mixed-media artist of La Grange brings both whimsy and resilience to her work. After surviving a hemorrhagic stroke earlier this year, she turned to collage as a means of healing and expression. Her nine-panel piece Strokes of Friendship is a jubilant testament to recovery, friendship, and hope, reflecting her journey through trauma toward renewal.

The reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 at the gallery, 18620 Belvidere Road, Grayslake. The exhibition will be on view through October from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

At the celebratory closing reception of the season, meet the artists, and experience an inspiring evening of art, conversation and community.

In addition to the featured artist guest exhibitions, guests will enjoy new works from resident artists Michael Litewski, Kendra Kett and Dave Clausen, accompanied by ambient music from Brian Garoutte. Sip wine, relax by a glowing fire pit, and connect with fellow art lovers in a welcoming, festive atmosphere. All artwork is available for purchase, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists, hear their stories, and gain a deeper connection to the arts in our community. Free and open to the public.

For information, visit thebluemoongallery.com.