Northwest Highway to close in Barrington for 4 weeks

BARRINGTON -- IDOT announced that a project managed by the Village of Barrington will require a full closure of Northwest Highway (U.S. 14) from north of Valencia Road to Hough Street (Illinois 59) in Barrington for approximately four weeks, beginning, weather permitting, Sept. 15.

Motorists should follow the posted detours and be alert for workers and equipment. The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area.

For more information, visit http://www.us14underpass.com/.