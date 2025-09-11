Shaw Local

‘Memorable Places in Watercolor’ on display at library

Community invited to see Jim Brooksher’s work at Lake Villa District Library

“Witches Moon," Jim Brooksher

“Witches Moon,” Jim Brooksher (Photo provided by Jim Brooksher via Lake Villa Library District Library)

By Shaw Local News Network

LINDENHURST – This fall, visitors to Lake Villa District Library are invited to experience the artistry of local watercolorist Jim Brooksher.

His exhibit, “Memorable Places in Watercolor,” will be on display throughout September and October, showcasing his talent for transforming everyday settings into memorable places.

Brooksher’s paintings capture the spirit of his travels, from Chicago scenes and country barns to haunted houses and mountain landscapes.

“I capture the beauty of my travels and hope to inspire people to visit the places I depict,” Brooksher said in a news release. “I use accentuated color to create a specific mood.”

In addition to the exhibit, Brooksher will give a live watercolor demonstration from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, at the library.

For information, visit lvdl.org/attend-a-program or call 847-245-5115.

