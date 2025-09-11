Hike Lake County program begins

Hike Lake County is an annual walking program that invites residents to explore a variety of forest preserves. (Photo by Liz Rose Fisher via Lake County Forest Preserves)

LIBERTYVILLE – Hit the trails and explore Lake County in a whole new way. The Lake County Forest Preserves’ 27th annual Hike Lake County program invites you to complete scenic walks at preserves across the county, enjoying fresh air, changing landscapes and the many health benefits of time outdoors.

Complete seven of 12 designated trails by Nov. 30 to earn a free commemorative medallion. Each year offers a new lineup of trails, shields and zipper pulls. This season, the medallions showcase a great horned owl.

To get started, you’ll need an official travel log to record your routes. One travel log can be submitted for up to five participants. For larger groups, submit additional travel logs. Up to two logs can be submitted per address. Bring your canine companion along dog-friendly trails. Record their name on your log and your dog will receive a free commemorative dog tag for their collar (up to three dogs per participant). Travel Logs and maps are available in English and Spanish.

At each selected preserve, look for Hike Lake County signs at the preserve entrance and trailhead to get you on the right route. Bicycling or horseback riding does not count toward the program.

To receive your free commemorative medallion, submit your travel log online or mail it with a self-addressed stamped envelope to Lake County Forest Preserves, 1899 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville, IL 60048 by Jan. 31, 2026. Allow sevn to 14 business days for processing. Include a valid email on your Travel Log in case we need to reach you. You can also stop by the General Offices in Libertyville or the Ryerson Welcome Center in Riverwoods.

The 2025 Hike Lake County locations:

Buffalo Creek, Long Grove, 1.9 miles

Fort Hill Trail/Ray Lake, Mundelein, 1.3 miles

Hastings Lake, Lake Villa, 2.1 miles (counts as two trails)

Independence Grove, Libertyville, 1.5 miles (No dogs allowed)

Lakewood, Wauconda, 1.6 miles

McDonald Woods, Lindenhurst, 2.3 miles (counts as two trails)

Middlefork Savanna, Lake Forest, 1.2 miles (No dogs allowed)

Old School, Mettawa, 1.4 miles

Prairie Wolf, Deerfield, 0.9 miles

Rollins Savanna, Grayslake, 1.5 miles

Spring Bluff, Winthrop Harbor, 1.8 miles

Van Patten Woods, Wadsworth, 2.5 miles

Wild Card–You Pick, choose any Lake County Forest Preserve trail, 2 miles (counts as 2 trails)

Connect with nature and explore Lake County’s stunning landscapes through Guided Lake County Hikes available this season. Walk alongside a naturalist and immerse yourself in the beauty of woodlands, prairies and forests, all while learning about the local environment. Registration is required for these enriching walks.