Fall entertainment lineup announced for SeptOberfest

Enjoy live music by local artists, along with various programs on Wednesday and Thursday evenings through Nov. 2. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

LIBERTYVILLE – As summer fades, Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville comes alive with SeptOberfest, a mix of music, food and good company.

Every Wednesday and Thursday evening in September and October, enjoy performances by local musicians and take part in free themed programs and activities.

“SeptOberfest brings people together,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in a news release. “It’s a chance to relax outdoors, enjoy local music and celebrate the beauty of the season.”

Gather around lakeside fire pits – firewood is free while it lasts – and toast marshmallows with s’mores kits available for purchase. Relish Cafe offers light dinners and snacks for delivery to your table at the Beer Garden.

The Beer Garden at Independence Grove rounds out the experience. Open from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 1 to 9 p.m. weekends, it highlights local craft breweries with rotating taps, plus wine, cider, cold brew, nonalcoholic drinks and packaged snacks.

Musical Entertainment (6 to 7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 11: Donna Brooks & Ironwood present contemporary and folk-rock-Americana

Sept. 17: International de Oro performs mariachi

Sept. 25: Despina blends bluegrass

Oct. 1: Solo guitarist Liz Berg plays pop-rock music

Oct. 2: Steel drums performer Todd Donnelly entertains

Oct. 8: The Up Down, an acoustic trio, performs

Oct. 9: Mojo Daddies play rock, pop and blues

Oct. 15: Rock ‘n’ roll duo Billy Nixon & Steve Menke specialize in ’50s and ’60s

Oct. 16: Ryan Lindsey will present classic rock, country and pop

Oct. 22: Women-led bluegrass group Fox Crossing Stringband plays

Oct. 23: From folk to rock classics, Jimmy Carroll delivers acoustic covers

Oct. 29: Donna Brooks & Ironwood present contemporary and folk-rock-Americana

Oct. 30: Megan Lick entertains with acoustic renditions of well-known favorites alongside overlooked deep cuts

Programs

Enjoy Hike & Hops from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 and learn facts about nature. Registration required.

Sunset Yoga on the beach runs from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 for beginners. Registration required.

Trivia Night takes place 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24. No registration. Arrive on time for a spot.

Enjoy Hike & Hops from 5 to 6:30 pm Oct. 8 and learn facts about nature. Registration required.

Independence Grove Entrance Fee and Beer Garden Details: Vehicle parking is free for Lake County residents. Group rates and reservations are available at the Beer Garden. Email IndependenceGrove@LCFPD.org for details.

Pets Not Permitted: Except for service animals, dogs, horses and other pets are not permitted at Independence Grove.

Sponsorship Opportunities: For information, call the Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves at 847-968-3110.