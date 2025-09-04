Transfiguration Catholic Church to celebrate canonization

WAUCONDA — Transfiguration Catholic Church and Frassati Catholic Academy will host a special celebration Sept. 7 in honor of the canonization of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati. The day will begin with Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Transfiguration Catholic Church, followed by a reception and student showcase in the Parish Life Center.

The canonization of Pier Giorgio Frassati will take place earlier that day in Rome, where Pope Leo XIV will declare him a saint alongside Blessed Carlo Acutis. Known as the “Man of the Beatitudes,” Frassati was a charismatic young layman from Turin, Italy, in the early 1900s. He is remembered for his service to the poor, his Eucharistic devotion, his athleticism and his ability to inspire his peers with joyful faith. His canonization highlights the universal call to holiness and affirms the relevance of faith in the lives of young people today, according to a news release.

This local celebration holds particular significance for Frassati Catholic Academy, founded 15 years ago and named in his honor, where it continues to educate students in the spirit of faith, service and academic excellence inspired by Frassati’s witness. Alumni and their families are especially invited to return for this historic occasion and to reconnect with the community built in his name.

The event will take place at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 316 W. Mill St., Wauconda. For more information, contact Frassati Catholic Academy at 847-526-6311.