Disability job fair planned Sept. 11

GURNEE – Meet with 30 employers at the disability job fair at the Advanced Technology Center. All job seekers – regardless of ability, background, or experience – are welcome and supported.

The job fair will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 11, 7735 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee.

Veterans will receive priority during the first half hour.

This event is sponsored by the Job Center of Lake County, the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the College of Lake County, and the Illinois Department of Human Services Division of Rehabilitation Services.

Register in advance to receive a list of employers who will be at the event.