Swifties invited to event Taylor-ed to them

Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Swift Experience to perform Sept. 3 in Gurnee

Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience will be at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles Jan. 19, 2025.

Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience will be at Viking Park in Gurnee on Sept. 3. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment. )

By Shaw Local News Network

GURNEE – “Baby just say YES” to more Taylor Swift! Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Swift Experience will start at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at Viking Park, Gurnee.

Swifties are invited to enjoy an evening of singing and dancing.

Food and drink are permitted at all Sounds of Summer concerts, with Exchange Club of Gurnee serving up concessions, including their world-famous mac and cheese. All sales impact local nonprofits that work to prevent child abuse.

This is event is sponsored by Old National Bank and Orthodontic Specialists of Lake County.

Inclement weather in the forecast? Check Gurnee Park District’s Rainout Line at https://rainoutline.com/gurneeparkdistrict.

Weather-related decisions are made by 2 p.m. the day of the concert.

