Six Flags Great America unmasks new haunts and nightmares

GURNEE – Six Flags Great America is unleashing all-new nightmares during its premier fall event, Fright Fest.

Back for its 34th terrifying season, this year’s event promises more screams, more surprises and more spine-tingling thrills with the debut of a haunted maze, three scare zones and entertainment offerings.

Fright Fest combines pulse-pounding rides in the dark with immersive horror experiences for an unforgettable Halloween celebration.

Haunted mazes

Brave souls can step inside five haunted mazes, each filled with blood-curdling scares and heart-racing moments around every corner. From bone-chilling new nightmares to returning fan favorites, these immersive experiences are not for the faint of heart.

This season, the line-up includes three haunted mazes inspired by popular Hollywood horror franchises:

The Conjuring Universe: Based on New Line Cinema’s iconic horror franchise, enter the Warrens’ occult museum, where their most terrifying cases await. Face Annabelle’s malevolent stare, flee from The Nun’s unholy presence and survive the Perron farmhouse’s demonic forces. Each cursed artifact awakens ancient evil.

Step into the world of Saw with a diabolical experience honoring the franchise's legacy of terror by plunging into the depths of Jigsaw's twisted mind. Traverse iconic scenes inspired by the films and come face to face with some of John Kramer's most diabolical contraptions before time runs out; and,

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022): Welcome back to Harlow, Texas. In this corner of the world, secrets are buried deep and a dark truth lurks behind closed doors. You may think this ghost town has potential, but these blighted buildings harbor bloody memories. Leatherface haunts these streets, and your arrival has driven him to slaughter.

Scare zones

Seven scare zones across the park bring terrifying encounters to the streets. With three all-new zones debuting this year, guests should stay alert ... because there’s no telling where fear might find them.

Prepare to be lured into three all-new experiences, including the twisted chaos of Oddities: Circus of Madness, the dark horrors of Head Bangerz, and the spirits of Los Muertos. Returning favorites like Henchmen Alley, Forbidden Forest, Underworld and Lost Souls ensure there’s nonstop terror at every turn.

Live entertainment

The screams continue with a full lineup of live entertainment that brings the fright to the stage. New this year, The Wraths and Wake the Dead join the Fright Fest lineup alongside returning fan favorites like Ringmaster’s Cabaret and Love at First Fright. With high-energy performances, hauntingly catchy tunes and spine-chilling theatrics, these shows are a must-see for thrill-seekers of all ages.

Fright Fest runs weekends and select nights Sept. 13 through Nov. 2. Park hours and product offerings are subject to change.

Kids Boo Fest

Celebrate the return of Kids Boo Fest, a scare-free fall event filled with festive fun. New this year, Hometown Square transforms into Pumpkin Hollow with seasonal décor and family-friendly experiences. Guests can enjoy live entertainment offerings that interact with guests of all ages. This event features charming activities such as costume contests, a trick-or-treat trail, a corn maze and story time with Patch.

Kids Boo Fest runs select days Sept. 13 through Nov. 2.

Oktoberfest Food Festival

Fall is in the air, and there’s no better way to savor the season than with the return of the Oktoberfest Food Festival at Six Flags Great America. After an adrenaline-filled day on world-class rides, guests can enjoy a festive atmosphere complete with seasonal craft brews and a menu packed with German-inspired favorites. Hosted on the Yukon BBQ Pit Patio, this autumn tradition brings together bold flavors, refreshing drinks and cozy vibes for a celebration you won’t want to miss.

Oktoberfest Food Festival runs select days Sept. 13 through Nov. 2.

Six Flags Great America is also offering a Most Valuable Pass sale. Now through Sept. 1, buy a 2026 Gold Pass and get unlimited visits to not only Six Flags Great America for the rest of 2025, but also unlimited visits to more than 40 Six Flags parks across North America in all of 2026.

For information on this offer, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.