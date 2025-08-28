From Canopy to Capital: Ecologist brings expertise to Springfield

Restoration ecology manager Matt Ueltzen was chosen to take part in a statewide task force working to identify and protect Illinois’ ecologically and culturally important trees. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

LIBERTYVILLE – Restoration ecology manager Matt Ueltzen has been appointed by Gov. JB Pritzker to serve on a 19-member task force charged with studying and elevating the role of significant trees in Illinois.

The newly formed Illinois Legacy Tree Program Task Force held its first virtual meeting July 23 to define its mission and establish working procedures. The group is developing a statewide program to identify, honor and protect trees that are ecologically, culturally or historically important.

These so-called “legacy trees” are often the oldest and largest in the landscape, providing vital habitat for a wide range of species – from mosses and lichens to birds, squirrels and insects. From their canopy to their roots, they offer food, shelter and stability. Underground, they connect to a vast fungal network called mycorrhizae, which helps transport water and nutrients to surrounding trees and plants. Legacy trees play a key role in keeping the whole ecosystem healthy.

Representing the Lake County Forest Preserves, Ueltzen joins a statewide coalition of forestry and conservation experts, including representatives from the Morton Arboretum, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Shawnee National Forest and Southern Illinois University’s Department of Forestry.

“It’s an honor to be part of this gubernatorial task force,” Ueltzen said in a news release. “The work we’re doing has the potential to shape how Illinois identifies and protects its most valuable trees for generations to come.”

“Matt has been a dedicated champion for the conservation of Lake County’s oak ecosystems for many years,” Director of Natural Resources Pati Vitt said in the release. “His appointment to this task force is a well-deserved recognition of his work and reflects the Forest Preserves’ deep commitment to protecting the natural legacy of our region.”

The task force will meet quarterly and submit a final report to the Illinois General Assembly by June 30, 2028. Before then, the group will define what qualifies as a “legacy tree” and create standards for different species; identify how to evaluate a tree’s historical or cultural significance; develop a nomination process for both public and private properties; explore partnerships with local governments to help manage and support the program; create outreach tools, including a website, educational materials and social media content; identify funding opportunities, including grants, to support program operations and local engagement; and determine how trees will be recognized – through maps, digital tools and physical markers.

Rooted in Conservation: A Career Dedicated to Restoring Nature

Ueltzen, a 25-year veteran of the Lake County Forest Preserves, oversees restoration programs and farm management.

His love for the outdoors started early. “As a kid, I loved being outside digging in the dirt, helping with the garden, caring for flowers and animals,” he said.

With both parents working as teachers, summer vacations often meant road trips to national parks across the country.

That early connection to nature led Ueltzen to study animal ecology at Iowa State University, where he deepened his interest in wildlife, habitat management and conservation.

Describing himself as dedicated and detail-oriented, Ueltzen says Middlefork Savanna in Lake Forest is his favorite preserve.

“I’ve spent a lot of time working on restoration projects at this site,” he said. “It has incredible plant and animal diversity, and beautiful native remnant areas.”

A major focus at Middlefork, and across the county, has been the removal of buckthorn, an invasive shrub that crowds out native species and harms habitat.

“We’ve worked for years to control it, but because birds spread the seeds across property lines, real progress depends on collaboration with neighbors,” Ueltzen said.

Despite the challenges, Lake County remains a stronghold for biodiversity. It has the highest concentration of northern flatwoods in the region – rare wetland forests that support uncommon plant species and provide critical breeding grounds for salamanders and frogs.

The county also supports more rare and endangered species than anywhere else in Illinois, making these ecosystems a vital part of the state’s natural heritage.

For Ueltzen, the work is deeply rewarding.

“I’m fortunate to work with a group of committed professionals who care deeply about protecting these places,” he said. “It’s inspiring to be part of that every day.”

He added that the dedication runs deep, and it’s fueled by passion: “Our entire agency is focused on preserving the natural beauty and biodiversity of Lake County.”