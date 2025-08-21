Letter: Two leaders with distinct visions

To the Editor:

The more I read about Putin’s persistent territorial demands, the more I begin to understand the significance of such. Putin’s dream is to restore to Eurasia, the largest continental land mass on Earth, the many political territories of the former Soviet Union.

Mr. Trump is working to acquire or annex, as U.S. political territories, the immense continent that consist of Mexico, the Americas, Canada and Greenland.

Both leaders greatly desire to expand their respective nation’s possessions and influence.

There exist, however, a quite consequential contrast between the ambitions of the two leaders.

Mr. Putin desires to expand the possessions and influence of the nation from which so many aspire to escape.

President Trump desires to expand the possessions and influence of the nation in which so many aspire to abide.

In which world do you wish to live; a world from which so many will aspire to escape or a world in which so many will aspire to abide?

God bless America.

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach