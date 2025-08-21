Improv Playhouse takes big leap with new location

Improv Playhouse Executive Director David Stuart in front of the new space at 130 N. Milwaukee Ave. in downtown Libertyville. (Photo provided by Improv Playhouse)

LIBERTYVILLE – Improv Playhouse, one of Lake County’s premier performing arts institutions, announced the expansion and relocation of its training and performance hub to a new space in downtown Libertyville.

The new location is at 130 N. Milwaukee Ave.

This move coincides with Improv Playhouse’s 25th anniversary, marking a legacy of entertainment, education and enrichment for generations across the region.

“This is more than a new chapter,” founder and executive director David Stuart said in a news release. “It’s a transformation. We’ve been dreaming about a facility that matches the scope of our vision – and now we’ve found it. This space gives us the freedom to grow, partner, and serve in ways that elevate every corner of what we do.”

Set to open in phases through the summer, with a soft launch in August and grand opening in early fall. The new space will expand IP’s mission to entertain, educate and elevate through a comprehensive slate of programs for all ages and backgrounds.

The new space means:

Expanded youth and teen acting and enrichment programs (after school, weekends, and daytime)

Robust adult acting, improv, and musical theater offerings, including IP-Act 3: condensed classic musical theater performances for adults

Film and on-camera acting intensives and industry training

Improvisation and stand-up comedy shows, now with extended runs and larger audiences

Murder mystery dinners and interactive events

Corporate training and team building for small businesses to Fortune 500 companies

Partnerships with Chicago and regional artists to mount world-class dramatic theater

“This move is a celebration of what we’ve built, but more importantly, it’s a declaration of where we’re going. We’ve created a truly intergenerational arts community, and now we’re giving it room to thrive,” Stuart said.

As Improv Playhouse transitions over the coming months, it’s calling on supporters, alumni and stakeholders to “buy into the vision” through outreach, volunteering, and upcoming Legacy & Outreach fundraising efforts. With new programs launching for underserved communities and college scholarships on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to get involved.

For information, visit improvplayhouse.com or call 847-968-4529.