Illinois residents launch local social app for pets

LIBERTYVILLE – Petwrk, a locally built pet social app, is officially launching. What better way to celebrate than with a Doggy Parade & Launch Party? The fun kicks off Saturday, Sept. 13, at Old School Forest Preserve, Shelter E, and the event is free and open to the public.

Samar Shah, who hails from Kane County, is the chief technology officer and co-founder of the app; he is also looking for people to test it out and join his beta launch.

On the other hand, Petwrk’s CEO & Co-founder, Anna LaRocco Masi, is just here to party. She’s inviting pet lovers across the Chicago area to join her pet parade and enjoy free desserts with her husky, Helsinki. She and Helsinki live in Lake County.

Shah brings more than a decade of experience in software engineering and data architecture, having worked with organizations ranging from large-scale global corporations to mid-sized technology firms. His expertise in building scalable platforms has been instrumental in shaping Petwrk’s intuitive, easy-to-use interface.

Beyond his professional work, Shah co-organizes a young professionals group in Lake County. The group focuses on community volunteering, hiking and social activities.

LaRocco Masi is an entrepreneur and community organizer with a background in marketing, business development and social mission leadership. She runs Phoenix LaRocco Consulting, a digital strategy firm, and leads a 20s–30s young professionals group in Lake County that organizes hikes, volunteer projects and social gatherings. Her career includes leadership in marketing, nonprofit programming and international development, including service as a Gender and Development Specialist in Morocco with the U.S. Peace Corps.

Petwrk began right here in Lake County with a simple idea: Create a space where pet owners could connect beyond the dog park. The app’s core feature is a pet-based forum designed to help owners share advice, post local pet-related updates, arrange playdates and build friendships – for pets and their owners. Users can join discussions on everything from pet care tips to organizing group outings, all tailored to their location.

From its first community posts in Lake County to its upcoming beta launch, Petwrk has been built with real-world connections in mind. Whether you’re looking for dog park meetups, coffee companions who bring their pets, or someone nearby to join you for a hike with your pup, Petwrk makes it easy to find your local pet community.

Now, the app is ready, and so is the party.

The launch party will include a doggy parade from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.

From 5 to 7 p.m., see how Petwrk works, connect with other owners, and enjoy bites and drinks. There will be free treats for pets and people, giveaways and prizes, swag bags for early RSVPs and on-the-spot app sign-ups.

“This isn’t just an app, it’s a local movement,” LaRocco Masi said. “We’re proud to launch here, in the community that inspired it all.”

For information or to RSVP, visit gem.godaddy.com/signups/54fd8c02c2014c85a6a775ff22e5d2e0/join or email petwrktheapp@phoenixlarocco.com.