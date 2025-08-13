Vernon Hills Park District to host Little Bear Ribfest

VERNON HILLS – Little Bear Ribfest is from 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 15 and from 4 to 11 p.m. Aug. 16 in Century Park Arboretum, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills.

There is a $5 entry fee payable at the gate. Children 5 years and younger are free.

Proceeds from Little Bear Ribfest support the Park District’s Family Scholarship Fund.

Numerous restaurants will be selling their delicious ribs and side dishes at a nominal cost, including Bid Ed’s BBQ, The Full Slab Smokehouse and Bar, Brothers’ BBQ, Real Urban Barbecue, Smokin on 45 BBQ, and Boonie Mac Shack.

The Mundelein/Vernon Hills Rotary Club will be roasting corn and Bo-Bo’s restaurant will be offering ice cream and other desserts. Beverages will be plenty, including a variety of beer, bourbon, wine and soda.

New in 2025 is Country Music Night on Aug. 15. Friday night’s entertainment begins with Nashville Electric Company at 7 p.m., followed by Tennessee Whiskey – A Tribute to Chris Stapleton at 9 pm.

Saturday’s lineup of award-winning blues artists includes Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames performing at 5 p.m., Shawn Holt & the Teardrops follows at 7 p.m., and 9 p.m., John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band takes the stage.

Bring your lawn chairs and relax by the lake as you listen to the best country and blues music while enjoying delicious ribs and cold beverages.

For information, visit vhparkdistrict.org/little-bear-ribfest.