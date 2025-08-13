Dunn Museum earns top national recognition

Dunn Museum staff celebrates after learning of reaccreditation by the American Alliance of Museums—an honor held by fewer than 3% of museums nationwide. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

LIBERTYVILLE – The Bess Bower Dunn Museum in Libertyville has once again earned the highest national recognition – reaccreditation by the American Alliance of Museums.

This honor confirms that the Dunn Museum, operated by the Lake County Forest Preserves, continues to meet the highest national standards. Fewer than 3% of museums in the U.S. are accredited, placing them among a prestigious group that includes The Art Institute of Chicago and Adler Planetarium.

“Receiving reaccreditation is a tremendous honor,” said Alyssa Firkus, director of education at the Forest Preserves. “It affirms our commitment to excellence, community service and continued growth. This achievement reflects the passion and dedication of our entire team.”

The reaccreditation followed a comprehensive, multi-step process. It began with an in-depth self-assessment, followed by feedback from the accreditation program. Two peer reviewers then conducted a two-day site visit to observe operations, verify findings and meet with staff, community partners and members of the public. The accreditation commission reviewed all materials before granting reaccreditation.

“Through a rigorous process of self-assessment and peer review, the Dunn Museum has demonstrated a strong commitment to stewardship, education and institutional growth,” according to the accreditation commission. “It stands as a vital institution within Lake County and a model for others across the country.”

Since its last review, the Dunn Museum has significantly expanded its impact, the commission said. Its relocation enhanced access and inclusivity, increased space for its growing collection and strengthened its mission to preserve and share Lake County’s diverse history.

The Lake County Discovery Museum, once housed in a renovated barn at Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda, found a new home in 2018 when it moved to a modern facility in Libertyville and reopened as the Bess Bower Dunn Museum.

The move allowed the museum to expand its exhibits, improve accessibility and better protect its growing collections. As a result, the Dunn Museum now serves as a vibrant cultural hub, showcasing Lake County’s history, from prehistoric times to the present, in a central location.

The commission also praised the museum’s engaging exhibits and robust field trip program, which serves thousands of students each year.

Accredited museums undergo reaccreditation every 10 years. The commission encourages the Dunn Museum to continue serving as a leader in the field, sharing expertise and supporting institutions working toward accreditation.

For information about the Dunn Museum, visit LCFPD.org/museum.