Afrofest brings day of rhythm, art and flavor to Lake County

Afrofest runs from noon to 8 p.m. Aug.16 at the Greenbelt Cultural Center. (Photo by Justine Neslund and provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

NORTH CHICAGO – Afrofest takes place from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Greenbelt Cultural Center in North Chicago. The free event is a vibrant celebration of African heritage through music, food and art.

“Afrofest brings families together for a day full of rhythm, flavor and community,” Lake County Forest Preserves board member Angelo Kyle said in a news release. “It’s a joyful celebration in a beautiful setting.”

Live music fills the schedule, with the Lloyd Stephens Band headlining at 5:15 p.m. The Milwaukee-based group delivers a high-energy mix of R&B and soul, led by the smooth vocals of Lloyd “Silky Smooth” Stephens. Their set includes crowd favorites by Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and more.

“They bring serious energy,” organizers said. “You can’t help but get up and dance.”

Also performing: Davarrius Wilson and Co., the Lake County Line Dancers, Christian artist Tranelle Duffie, Kishi Johnson, Davida Sanders and others – offering a dynamic mix of gospel, spoken word, dance and rhythm.

“These performances aren’t just entertainment; they reflect the spirit and creativity of African culture,” Kyle said.

The event is open to all ages. Local food vendors will offer a range of dishes for sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and can pack a picnic.

The festival will be held at Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 Green Bay Road. Admission and parking are free.

Vendor opportunities are available for those selling traditional African food, clothing, handmade crafts, artwork and more. To learn more, contact greenbelt@LCFPD.org or visit LCFPD.org/vendor-permits.

For event details, visit LCFPD.org/afrofest or call 847-968-3477. For other events at the Lake County Forest Preserves, visit LCFPD.org or call 847-367-6640.