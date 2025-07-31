Six Flags Great America heats up at night

A new nighttime parade is part of the Great American Nights celebration at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. (Photo provided by Six Flags Great America)

Join the ultimate summer celebration with Great American Nights at Six Flags Great America this weekend.

When the sun goes down, the thrills heat up at Great American Nights. This limited-time summer event features live music, high-energy entertainment, specialty food offerings and twilight rides on iconic coasters – all capped by a new nighttime parade and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Guests can enjoy summer comfort food favorites at the Yukon BBQ Pit Patio. Featured items include fried pork rib tips, a barbecue loaded baked potato, catfish Po’ Boy, smoked sloppy Joe, grilled corn on the cob and classic summer desserts such as apple turnovers and blueberry cobbler.

For more information, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.